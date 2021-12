SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee announced it will be closing four retail locations at the start of 2022, including one location in Sioux Falls.

The Hy-Vee located at 2700 West 10th Street in Sioux Falls will close on January 1, 2022. The store will be repurposed into a non-retail site, according to the company.

The other locations closing will be the Englewood Hy-Vee in Kansas City, Missouri, the John Deere Road Hy-Vee in Moline, Illinois, and the Collins Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.