DES MOINES, IA (KELO) — Hy-Vee stores will soon be adding security teams to stores across the region, the company announced Wednesday.

Hy-Vee says the officers will be present in stores during operating hours for the “health and safety” of employees and customers.

Video courtesy of Hy-Vee, Inc.

Some officers are already in stores while others are completing security training programs alongside law enforcement.