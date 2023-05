Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) — Shoppers at a busy HyVee on 37th and Minnesota had their grocery trip interrupted after being evacuated this afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police were dispatched to the store for a report of a bomb threat just after one o’clock. Sergeant Jason Montgomery with the police department says shoppers and employees were evacuated before one of their bomb detection dogs entered and cleared the building. Nothing suspicious was found and everyone was allowed to return inside.