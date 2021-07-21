Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends donate $270,000 to local sports organizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Following this year’s events, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids is donating back a record $270,000 to local youth sports organizations.

The funds will support the Legends scholarship program, the Legends Foundation for Youth Grant Program and the Folds of Honor Foundation, according to a news release from Sanford Health.

“The 2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Event was an overwhelming success. Bringing people back together again to celebrate the kids was not only a joy, but also therapeutic for many of us,” co-director of Legends for Kids Brad Coleman said.

1,750 kids attended the free Legends clinics in 2021 and 798 athletes attended the Legends Football Camp, which was a new record number. They also saw 434 participants at the Legends Gold Tournament.

Youth sports organizations are encouraged to apply for the upcoming grants by September 3 and the registration form is available online. Priority is given to projects and organizations that have substantial volunteer involvement and missions that support those of Legends.

The Legends for Kids scholarship continued in 2021 and the program handed out eight $5,000 scholarships this year and will award a minimum of eight scholarships in 2022. Nominations for the 2022 scholarship program can be made by coaches, teachers and administrators from October 4 through January 21, 2022 and the forms can be found on their website.

The 2022 Hy-Vee/ Sanford Legends events are scheduled for June 9 though 11 and the Legends Football Camp is scheduled for June 20 through 22.