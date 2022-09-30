WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee rolled out it’s Disaster Relief Fleet to Florida to provide meals to emergency responders and impacted residents after Hurricane Ian on Friday.

Hy-Vee employees departed from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny this morning in several of the company’s response vehicles. The vehicles contained supplies and food to assist with providing up to one million meals.

The fleet includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, mobile water system with tank and pump trailer, two rapid response pickup trucks, and nine semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein.

Photo courtesy of HyVee.

Photo courtesy of HyVee.

Hy-Vee’s disaster relief team is working directly with local emergency crews and food banks specifically in the Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Florida areas.

The company’s disaster relief team, consisting of 23 employees, will be in Florida for 12 days.

