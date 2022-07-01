SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily recalling all varieties of Hy-Vee and Mealtime potato salad ahead of the holiday weekend.

In a press release, the Des Moines company says they are withdrawing the potato salad out of caution due to a “presumptive positive” bacteria contamination on the line the potatoes were processed on.

While the final results of the bacteria test won’t come in for 7-10 days due to the holiday weekend, the company said they decided to withdraw all varieties and all sizes of Hy-vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad in South Dakota, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The expiration dates of the recalled salads are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

A list of impacted salads:

Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Green Onion Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad

Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad

Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad

The company said no other Hy-Vee or Mealtime branded salads are impacted by the withdrawal and as of Friday, July 1, no reports of illness or complaints have been reported.

Customers who have purchased any of the products recalled are urged not to consume the product, dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.