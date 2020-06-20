Hy-Vee recalls garden salad due to potential contamination

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee bagged garden salad product across its eight-state region, which includes stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, due to potential Cyclospora contamination.

Hy-Vee learned of the potential contamination from Fresh Express, the manufacturer of the product. They announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) have been investigating a Cyclospora outbreak in the upper Midwest.

The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee bagged garden salad, all UPCs and expiration dates. The company says customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Courtesy HyVee

Courtesy HyVee

No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.

The store says if you’ve consumed the recalled product, watch for symptoms which can typically appear within seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora.

More information can be found here.