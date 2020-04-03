1  of  2
Breaking News
Avera Prince of Peace says resident died from COVID-19 22 new COVID-19 cases announced, 187 total with 67 total recoveries in South Dakota

Hy-Vee provides directions for shoppers in response to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee said in a Facebook post Friday that Sioux Falls stores have adopted some new practices for shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores have placed directional arrows in the aisles and signs to help customers to all travel in the same direction. The directional arrows and signs are to help with social distancing, according to the Facebook post.

“It is important to respect the six foot distance during this time. A good reference while you shop with us is to always be two shopping cart lengths away from other customers and employees,” the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss