Hy-Vee provides directions for shoppers in response to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee said in a Facebook post Friday that Sioux Falls stores have adopted some new practices for shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stores have placed directional arrows in the aisles and signs to help customers to all travel in the same direction. The directional arrows and signs are to help with social distancing, according to the Facebook post.

“It is important to respect the six foot distance during this time. A good reference while you shop with us is to always be two shopping cart lengths away from other customers and employees,” the Facebook post said.