Hy-Vee now offering free Pfizer booster shots for those eligible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee says free Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses are now available at its pharmacies.
It is strongly recommended that people schedule their booster in advance by going online.
The booster, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is recommended for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients at
least six months after their second vaccine dose:
- Long-term care facility residents
- Individuals ages 65+
- Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,(as outlined by the CDC)
- Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because
of occupational or institutional setting
Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccinations, and to those who get booster shots.