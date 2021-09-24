Hy-Vee now offering free Pfizer booster shots for those eligible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee says free Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses are now available at its pharmacies.

It is strongly recommended that people schedule their booster in advance by going online.

Related Content FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

The booster, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is recommended for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients at

least six months after their second vaccine dose:

Long-term care facility residents

Individuals ages 65+

Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,(as outlined by the CDC)

Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because

of occupational or institutional setting

Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccinations, and to those who get booster shots.