1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Adrian Schools West Central

Hy-Vee laying off around 300 workers in closing four centers around the region

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Hy Vee Logo

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) – Hy-Vee has notified hundreds of Urbandale fulfillment center workers that they could be laid off in early May.

The eight-state grocery chain is closing all four of the fulfillment centers for its Aisles Online delivery service. The Urbandale center was the only one in Iowa. A company spokeswoman says the centers were unable to provide a full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup at the stores.

Fulfillment center operations will be transferred to stores. The layoff notifications went to nearly 370 employees, and the company plans to transfer several dozen to stores. An estimated 300 workers won’t be transferred.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests