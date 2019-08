Hy-Vee is investigating a “data incident” involving its payment card system.

The grocery chain says it’s investigating card transactions at fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.

Hy-Vee says those locations have different systems than those in the grocery, drug and convenience stores.

The company says it notified federal law enforcement of the incident.

Since the investigation just started, Hy-Vee says it does not know how many customers may have been impacted.