Hy-Vee hosting diaper drive to benefit local nonprofits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hy-Vee is always ‘checking out’ different ways to help those in need.

“We love to focus on children and the youth in our community, and this is a great way for us to give back and make sure that they all have a good start,” Assistant Marketing Coodinator at Hy-Vee Audrey Flatgard said.

With their third annual diaper drive, they’re asking for help in providing diapers to nonprofits who help with newer families.

“People can come in, this is something easy to do. You don’t actually have to bring in the diapers; you can just do it easily when shopping for your own groceries: pick up a couple of boxes of diapers or wipes then add them to your cart,” Flatgard said.

These diapers benefit three local nonprofits including the Teddy Bear Den, The Children’s Inn and the Alpha Center.

“We have a variety of services that we provide to individuals who are experiencing the unexpected pregnancy,” Executive Director of the Alpha Center Erica Miller said.

One of those services is their Earn While You Learn Program.

“Parents can come in and from the time they find out their pregnant to the time until their baby is a toddler and they can learn parenting skills and earn points through that that they can redeem through baby items,” Miller said.

Their most popular item being diapers. With parents coming in on a weekly basis, they go fast.

“That’s one of the resources that parents are constantly needing for their children,” Miller said.

When you’re out shopping, there are a number of easy ways to help.

“Each register has a scan card, so you can choose between a one, three, or five-dollar donation, or you can actually bring in diapers and donate them at the front of the store,” Flatgard said.

A little local love that goes a long way.

“It’s something easy that they can do and it’s staying local in our community,” Flatgard said.

The drive goes from now until February 18th and they accept all brands of diapers. You can find chances to donate at all Hy-Vee stores in Sioux Falls.

You can learn more about the Children’s Inn, The Teddy Bear Den, and the Alpha Center‘s websites for more information.