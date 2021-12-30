Hy-vee grocery stores to add security guards in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ll soon see some new security officers at Hy-vee grocery stores.

Retail security officers are already operating in some locations, with more people being trained.

Hy-vee says the new security will be rolled out throughout 2022.

The company says the officers are specially trained to defuse situations and protect the safety of customers and employees.

We asked Sioux Falls Police today about Hy-vee’s new security.

“Look forward to learning kinda what their capabilities are, what their training is and we’ll make sure to work together with them to keep people safe.”

Hy-Vee is recruiting for officers to join the Retail Security team