Hy-Vee gives away 250 meals to families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several families are taking home free meals tonight, thanks to a food giveaway from Hy-Vee Monday evening.

The store gave away 250 meals to customers, who could choose from lasagna, beef enchiladas or lo Mein.

This is part of National Family Meals Month to shine a light on the benefits of sharing family meals.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling to be able to help people out, to give away free meals. This whole COVID experience has been hard for everyone. To be able to do this really is a good feeling,” Collin Venenga with Hy-Vee said.

To keep customers and employees safe from COVID-19, Hy-Vee used a contactless method to hand out the meals.