Hy-Vee extends its sponsorship with the Great Plains Zoo

Hy-Vee is extending its sponsorship with the Great Plains Zoo to continue the Face to Face Farm.

Hy-Vee is giving the zoo $50,000 to continue the sponsorship through 2021 and enhance the farm.

Over the past decade, Hy-Vee has given the Zoo $400,000

The Zoo’s CEO and President says Hy-Vee is one of the reasons the Great Plains Zoo is now thriving.

We can be very grateful and proud of Hy-Vee’s involvement in our community for really starting that whole rehabilitation of our Great Plains Zoo.”

The Face to Face Farm allows visitors to feed and pet several animals including sheep, alpacas, goats and koi fish.