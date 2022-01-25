Hy-Vee donates cleaning supplies to schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the omicron variant infecting so many people, Hy-Vee is helping to get more cleaning supplies to schools.

The store gave away 6,000 units of sanitizing wipes to school districts in Tea, Harrisburg and Sioux Falls.

Hy-Vee says this is about keeping the community safe.

“This need came about and we work with our distribution centers and was able to find an opportunity where we could give out these wipes and help out the schools and also just keep our kids safer right now,” district store director Matt May said.

Hy-Vee pharmacies are also still scheduling vaccine appointments for your first, second or booster dose.