Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 52 new positive cases; Death toll at 68; Active cases at 972

Hy-Vee donates $1 million and volunteer hours to racial unity and equality

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hy-Vee Pharmacies Changing Policy To Combat Opioid Epidemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Hy-Vee Inc. is donating $1 million and providing one million volunteer hours to organizations supporting racial unity and equality throughout its eight-state region.

In an emailed news release, Hy-Vee officials said crews have already begun volunteering in the Minneapolis area by working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to impacted neighborhoods. Hy-Vee employees have also assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.

“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change and for us, this is one of those times,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president said.

Hy-Vee’s donation will be funded through the company’s One Step program.

The One Step Program has donated to numerous organizations to build wells in poverty-stricken communities, provided millions of meals for hungry people in the U.S. and overseas, funded the creation of community gardens, planted more than 420,000 trees across the Midwest and provided $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic to Feeding America-affiliated food banks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss