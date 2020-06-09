Hy-Vee donates $1 million and volunteer hours to racial unity and equality

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — Hy-Vee Inc. is donating $1 million and providing one million volunteer hours to organizations supporting racial unity and equality throughout its eight-state region.

In an emailed news release, Hy-Vee officials said crews have already begun volunteering in the Minneapolis area by working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to impacted neighborhoods. Hy-Vee employees have also assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.

“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change and for us, this is one of those times,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president said.

Hy-Vee’s donation will be funded through the company’s One Step program.

The One Step Program has donated to numerous organizations to build wells in poverty-stricken communities, provided millions of meals for hungry people in the U.S. and overseas, funded the creation of community gardens, planted more than 420,000 trees across the Midwest and provided $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic to Feeding America-affiliated food banks.