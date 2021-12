SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is the last day a Hy-Vee location in Sioux Falls will be open.

Hy-Vee announced the store at Kiwanis and West 10th Street was set to close earlier this month.

The company says the building will be renovated to become a non-retail site. Employees can transition to other Hy-Vee stores.