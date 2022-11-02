SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in its 92-year history, all Hy-Vee stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Iowa-based grocery chain announced the decision to close its more than 285 locations in a news release Tuesday. Hy-Vee said the decision is to allow its 80,000 employees across eight states to enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude,” Hy-Vee CEO and president Jeremy Gosch said in a news release. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”