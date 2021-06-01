Hy-Vee and Global Distributing continue fundraising efforts for Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Honor Flights are postponed nationwide until at least August 15, but that hasn’t slowed local fundraising efforts.

Hy-Vee of Sioux Falls and Global Distributing in Renner, South Dakota are raising money to help send veterans from Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota to visit their respective war memorials in Washington D.C.

“This is year two of this program now here locally that we’ve been able to team up with Global Distributing and all the Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls to donate 50-cents from every Sparkling Ice package sold back to our veterans here locally,” President and Director of Midwest Honor Flight Aaron Van Beek said.

In 2020, Global Distributing donated $3,500 to Midwest Honor Flight. This year’s promotion runs through July 5.