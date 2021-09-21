Huset’s Speedway to offer special ticket package to celebrate end of season

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 racing season at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon is approaching the finish line.

Huset’s will close its first full season since 2016 with three consecutive nights of racing starting Friday, and is offering fans a special ticket package for championship weekend: three nights of racing for the price of one, $25.

“We typically see a lot of repeat fans from week to week and so it’s a nice gesture to say thank you to them for a great season and we encourage them and a lot of new fans to come on out and check us out here this one final weekend before the season is over,” General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The fan appreciation package is available online only to the first 1,000 fans, and must be purchased before 11 p.m. CT Wednesday.