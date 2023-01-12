BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The opener is still four months away, but the off-season usually the busiest time of the year at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

The dirt track is buried in snow, but that doesn’t mean all is quiet at Huset’s Speedway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Instead of simply replacing the roof that was torn off by last spring’s derecho, Huset’s opted to add a fourth level to its suites, including a new space for the announcer and timing & scoring.

“They were just so crowded in the area they were in and we’ve enhanced that for them, and then we’re also putting rooftop decks up there as well so to the south of that on the fourth level we’ll have decks available for people to rent either for the season or per race,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The construction project was slowed in recent weeks by the weather, but was quick to get back on track.

“I was out there this week and they’re actually hanging sheetrock right now, they’ve got it heated inside there now so they’re taping and painting all this week and next week, and very confident we’ll have everything ready to by the first week of March,” Johnson said.

The abundance of snow will come in handy in early March, as Huset’s is hosting the two-day Snocross National.

“It’s a national deal so it’s kind of like the World of Outlaws of snowmobiles,” Johnson said. “They have eight national shows around the country and we’re fortunate to get one of them,” Johnson added.

As for the dirt-track drivers, they’re eager for the snow to melt.

“These last couple years, Huset’s has been one of our home bases so with the partners we have up here it just made sense to relocate,” Sprint car driver Carson McCarl said.

Carson McCarl posted five top-ten finishes in 12 features last season and recently moved to Sioux Falls. He plans to race a full schedule this year and will get a jump on the season with a trip down south.

“The more you can race before the season starts back here is a huge advantage. If I can race 10 to 15 times while guys are still sitting in the shop, come April, May that’s a big advantage for me. I’ve already got a lot of laps and those guys are just getting off the couch,” McCarl said.

However you spend your winter, the Mother’s Day racing opener will be here in no time.