BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway is gearing up for its final races of the season.

Huset’s Speedway is closing up shop three weeks earlier this year than last.

“You’re competing with high school football and college football and pro football,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said. “You know we had some races last year in September and it just kind of got diluted because I think we had too many and it’s tough for fans to do everything,” Johnson added.

Once the season ends, construction begins, including new railings, upgrades to the campground and pit areas, and fixing the upper suites that were damaged in late May.

“We’ve got to have that done here before the snow flies, so they’re starting on that next week,” Johnson said. “Every year we’re going to be planning on doing some sort of upgrades and this year we’re just kind of set behind in what we originally had planned because of the tornado damage that we’ve got to address,” Johnson added.

On the dirt track, it’s a race to the finish in the 410 sprint standings.

“You know I think it’s going to come down to probably the final laps of the feature,” Johnson said.

“Tight points battle for the top and we expect nothing less than to walk away with the championship,” 2021 Huset’s Champion Justin Henderson said.

Justin Henderson is the defending champion and points leader but the top five drivers enter the weekend separated by only 30 points.

“We’ve had a lot of DNF’s, we’ve had a lot of things hurt us that may not have been a DNF so honestly we should be leading by a much larger margin and we need to seal the deal this weekend,” Henderson said.

Johnson is always looking to the future and that’s next June’s Huset’s High Bank Nationals where a record $250,000 will be up for grabs.

“It’s helping put Huset’s back on the map and I think it’s good for the local community as well to bring a lot of these people into town and into the community here throughout the summer,” Johnson said.

“For Tod and Doug to put that together and have the premier sprint car event right here in Brandon, South Dakota, really I don’t think people here realize what that means and we’re very grateful for it,” Henderson said.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with opening ceremonies scheduled for 7:30.

Click HERE for ticket information.