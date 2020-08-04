Husets Speedway revs up businesses

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — There was a big crowd at Husets Speedway Sunday night as the dirt track hosted its first races in three years.

Over 7,500 fans were in attendance, which also revved up a lot of business in Brandon.

It was a familiar sound, one that hadn’t been heard in over three years as racing returned to Husets last night.

It wasn’t sold out, but there were plenty of fans, who packed the stands.

“We were anticipating a big crowd, it definitely exceeded our expectations and we were very happy with it,” Doug Johnson, Husets Manager said.

Husets followed CDC guidelines as every fan was temperature checked before they got to enter the facility.

They were also encouraged to social distance throughout the races.

“We had plenty of seats available, there were still empty seats, so if they weren’t comfortable with where they were sitting around somebody they had a chance to go move and distance themselves from those people if they weren’t comfortable,” Johnson said.

Businesses in Brandon also felt the impact. Pizza Ranch sold a lot of food before the race and even during the event.

The manager says they might have to hire more workers on race nights.

“We love it, we get to serve pizza out there, we get some customers from the races who come in here, it’s great to be able to serve the community,” Pizza Ranch manager Mitch Branjord said.

A community that got a small taste of what it’s like to have racing once again.

“Oh it’s great especially with everything going on to be able to come together as a community and gather again, I think it’s fantastic,” Branjord said.

With the first races of the year now in the books, Husets is already planning for the next one.

“Having a good product on the race track really helps bring in the fans; I already had calls as early as 7:30 this morning from people wanting to know when the next race is, how they can buy tickets, and people looking for advertising opportunities, so it’s all good,” Johnson said.

The next races are September 5th and 6th, when the track will host the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.