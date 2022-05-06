BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The roar of race car engines is set to return to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

Mother’s Day is opening day at Huset’s Speedway.

“That’s something that I’ve been looking forward to all winter. I feel like we had a moderate season last year and I feel like we can really improve on that,” 2021 Huset’s Speedway 410 Sprint champion Justin Henderson said.

Justin Henderson is the defending 410 Outlaw Sprint champion.

“I know there’s going to be some fresh blood out here this year, so that’s going to be fun, and I’m a racer, so it’s my job to embarrass the competition and unless we’re doing that we’re not satisfied so every year we come back and try and be better and better and better,” Henderson said.

“This race track generates such excitement and tight-quarters racing. I think that’s what fans want to see,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

General Manager Doug Johnson is currently overseeing multiple projects at Huset’s, where the wind took its toll during the off-season.

“We had some signage here that went down and stuff like that, but it was pretty minimal here compared to what we had in Jackson so we’re pretty fortunate here and we’ll be ready to go by this weekend,” Johnson said.

After installing a campground last spring, the additions at Huset’s Speedway continue, including a new entry to the back pit area.

“We’re enhancing that for the drivers. It’s just going to be a lot easier to get in and out. We’re putting some new pavement down and we’re changing the whole flow of the back pit area for the rigs when they come in,” Johnson said.

“It’s difficult down here when you’ve got a bunch of sprint cars coming in and out all the time but we like to use the back gate instead of pitting inside, so he’s trying to accommodate everybody,” Henderson said.

Easing the flow of traffic, until drivers hit the track.

Huset’s will also offer new concessions options, including food from Backyard BBQ near turn one, and will be giving away more bikes through its Kids Club.