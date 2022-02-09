BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway completed its first full season of racing since 2016 last year, and is gearing up for the 2022 campaign.

This year’s schedule starts on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, and will feature a long list of marquee events.

“Fans can see some really big races. We’ve got the High Bank Nationals coming here in June paying $100,000 to win. We’ve also got the USAC Nationals coming back in July. We’ve got the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models coming here in July,” said General Manager Doug Johnson.

Huset’s will host a similar number of races in 2022 as 2021, but unlike years past will end its schedule on Labor Day weekend. We’ll hear from one of this year’s rookie drivers, Wednesday night on KELOLAND News.