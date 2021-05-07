Huset’s Speedway opens season on Sunday

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway is back.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid and just to see cars back on this track and see fans walking through the gates is going to be pretty exciting to see again here on Mother’s Day,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

After hosting a limited number of events last August and September, owner Tod Quiring says the offseason was a productive one.

“The outpouring of support with business owners in the corporate side and the race fan, all our suites are full, most of our nights are full, our billboards are getting full,” Huset’s Speedway Owner Tod Quiring said.

Early spring has also offered an opportunity to renovate. Huset’s is looking to improve the fan experience with a new campground and decks on the suites.

“Doing work on the campground right now and the decks look fantastic. We’re really excited about that, I think everybody up there is going to be really excited to see what they’ve got with the finished product there,” Johnson said.

The weekly program will consist of 410 Outlaw Sprints, Racesaver Sprints, and Late Model Street Stocks, and Huset’s hopes to have fans home in a timely fashion.

“We feel it’s going to be a quick, fast-paced program and everyone will be out of here by 10:15, 10:30 at the latest, that’s our goal,” Quiring said.

“It’s not going to happen every single night. We’re going to have some hiccups and there’s going to be some crashes and some stuff that you can’t control, but our main focus is to entertain the fans,” Johnson said.

The gates open at 4:30 on Sunday, with hot laps at 6:30 and races at 7:30. The first 200 moms in attendance will receive a free carnation for Mother’s Day.

Click HERE for the complete 2021 schedule at Huset’s Speedway.