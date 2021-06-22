Huset’s Speedway offers major payday at The Showdown

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Showdown ends its three-day run at Huset’s Speedway with tonight’s Huset’s 50, and will include one of the hottest drivers on the planet.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has won three straight Cup Series events, including Sunday’s race at Nashville SuperSpeedway. Hours later, Larson landed in South Dakota ready to compete at Huset’s Speedway.

“Yeah, it’s a track I like, a quarter-mile, elbows up type place, it’s fun,” NASCAR driver Kyle Larson said.

Larson posted a win last September at Huset’s and is looking for a repeat performance during tonight’s Huset’s 50, featuring 50 laps and a top prize of $30,000.

“All the competitors love racing for big money and they get to race for a lot of it this week,” Larson said.

Larson says Huset’s owner Tod Quiring deserves credit for The Showdown and bringing the famed dirt track back to prominence.

“You need somebody like that to help your race track succeed. Without him and his staff, they’re the big credit, all of us competitors love coming here and glad there’s another race track, another historic race track, back full time on the schedule,” Larson said.

Larson hasn’t finished outside the top-2 at a NASCAR event since May 2nd, but crossed the finish line fifth on Monday. David Gravel grabbed the checkered flag and a check for $10,000.

“Me, as a driver, the way I make a living is off the purse, so I race off a percentage of that so any time there’s a big paying race that’s more exciting for me as a driver. It’s something to go chase,” World of Outlaws driver David Gravel said.

Tonight, locals, Outlaws, and one NASCAR star will be chasing one of the biggest prizes in track history.

“13, 15 of the baddest guys in the world rolling in at one of the baddest race tracks in the world,” Sprint car driver Austin McCarl said.

Following tonight’s race, The Showdown takes a day off on Wednesday, before moving to Jackson, Minnesota for the first of three nights of racing on Thursday.

If the winner of tonight’s race wins again on Saturday at Jackson Motorplex, they’ll earn a $100,000 bonus.