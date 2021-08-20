Huset’s Speedway hits home stretch of racing season

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway has 10 nights of racing remaining on this year’s schedule, including the World of Outlaws on Sunday, August 22.

The dirt track in Brandon has been quiet since August 1. The top local drivers have spent the past two weekends at the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa.

Huset’s General Manager Doug Johnson used the annual trip to Knoxville to prepare for next season.

“We have a lot of meetings down there during the Nationals with sanctioning bodies gearing up for 2022 so that’s where we try and do a lot of our planning for next year,” Johnson said.

As for Sunday’s Outlaws’ show, the gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.