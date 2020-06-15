Huset’s Speedway has buyer, set to close within 30 days

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After several failed deals to purchase Huset’s Speedway in Brandon from Dollar Loan Center Owner Chuck Brennan, it looks like there is a new buyer.

KELOLAND News has learned Brennan has accepted an offer from a Windom, Minnesota business man. Tod Quiring, the owner of Jackson Motorplex, is the buyer.

Brennan tells KELOLAND News that he has accepted Quiring’s offer and the walk through of the property took place last week.

However, Brennan says it’s not complete until the closing of the property, which is set to take place within 30 days. Brennan tells KELOLAND News, he’s not calling it a done deal yet, because he’s “been here before.”

Neither party has agreed to go on camera for an interview before the property officially changes hands.

Brennan put $18 million into the Brandon race track in 2015, but put it up for sale after South Dakota changed its laws to cap interest rates on payday loans.