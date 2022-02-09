BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway won’t host its first race for another three months, but local drivers are busy preparing for the upcoming season.

After completing its first full season since 2016 last year, Huset’s Speedway will host just as many events in 2022, but plans to close its schedule with the unofficial end of summer.

“We’re starting again on our traditional Mother’s Day Opener and our final race will be the weekend of Labor Day, so we’re not racing past that and trying to get as many shows in that time frame as we can,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

Huset’s is also increasing its weekly payout by about $4,600.

“There’s really a lot of new cars. We’ve seen that in our pre-registrations already, especially in that RaceSaver Sprint Car class. I think that’s going to be a huge class for us this year,” Johnson said.

“Oh, I’m all in, yes,” 17-year-old sprint car driver Gracyn Masur said.

Gracyn Masur is a junior at Brandon Valley High School. The 17-year-old cheerleader is the daughter of Med-Star Race Rescue Team owner Jay Masur and has been helping her dad since age nine.

“A few years later I was like, wait, dad, I want to hop in a seat, I want to be able to go around the track, race, have some fun down there,” Masur said.

In 2019, Gracyn took a racing class in California.

“I got 300 laps down there and that’s when I knew, I was like this is what I want to do,” Masur said.

Masur has no shortage of support as she gets behind the wheel, including former NASCAR star Tony Stewart.

“He actually told me good luck. He was saying if I needed anything to reach out,” Masur said.

She’s also leaning on fellow female driver Bayley Ballenger.

“She has actually been somebody that’s helped me through this journey a little bit. We’d go grab coffee and talk a little bit about that and she’d always be by my side,” Masur said.

And Gracyn’s competing for one simple reason.

“Just the thrill of racing a car,” Masur said.

The racing season opens Sunday, May 8th at Huset’s Speedway.