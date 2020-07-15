Huset’s Speedway events should bring economic impact to local area

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses in Brandon and Sioux Falls are excited about the return of racing to Huset’s Speedway.

The owner of 212 The Boiling Point in Brandon says the events will bring a lot of people back to the community’s bars, restaurants and hotels. Teri Schmidt with the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau says it will also have a big economic impact in Sioux Falls.

“It will be more than just the hotels that feel this business. The restaurants, the retail, the service industry, even other attractions and activities,” Schmidt said.

Huset’s was sold to Minnesota businessman Tod Quiring this week. Quiring also owns the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN.