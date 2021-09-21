Huset’s Speedway closes season with celebration of fans

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway in Brandon is set to close its first full season since 2016 this weekend with three nights of racing action.

Huset’s Speedway’s first season back on the dirt track has been a success.

“We didn’t have any rainouts, which is huge. Sometimes you plan for rainouts and this year we didn’t have a single rainout, so I think we were really fortunate and had a really good season,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

“Just the generation of excitement, bringing people back into the community, it’s a huge deal,” Brandon Mayor Jim Heinitz said.

Brandon Mayor Jim Heinitz says local businesses are benefiting as fans flock to the speedway.

“I know the hotel business struggled there a year ago and to have it back to capacity and actually we have a shortage of hotels and motels and I think a lot of that is Huset’s,” Heinitz said.

“Tried to book some hotel rooms last week for some employees and all the motels here in Brandon are filled up this weekend, so that’s a good sign,” Johnson said.

Huset’s will close the season with three consecutive nights of racing starting Friday and is offering fans a special ticket package.

“It’s an online deal only. It’s good through Wednesday night and basically, you can get all three nights for $25 online,” Johnson said.

It’s Huset’s way of saying one final thank you to fans.

“We typically see a lot of repeat fans from week to week and so it’s a nice gesture to say thank you to them for a great season and we encourage them and a lot of new fans to come on out and check us out here this one final weekend before the season is over,” Johnson said.

“We’re just fortunate that somebody took a beautiful track that people really like to race on and got it back going and going in a big way,” Heinitz said.

The fan appreciation package is available ONLINE ONLY to the first 1,000 and must be purchased before 11:00 CT Wednesday night.