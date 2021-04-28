Huset’s Speedway attempting to attract a national audience

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A locally owned sprint car completed a clean sweep of last weekend’s World of Outlaws races in Tennessee.

The World of Outlaws is fresh off its first appearance at Bristol Motor Speedway in 20 years.

“Just has a very cool atmosphere. The track’s big, fast, with really high banking and it was definitely awesome to be there and awesome to win both races too,” World of Outlaws driver David Gravel said.

After winning Friday’s feature with ease, David Gravel was back behind the wheel of the #2 Huset’s Speedway car on Sunday.

“Late in lap traffic we were able to get the lead coming to the white flag and it all worked out,” Gravel said.

The sprint car is owned by Huset’s Speedway CEO Tod Quiring.

“Right now we’ve assembled a really good team. The guys are working hard and we’re having a lot of success and it’s promoting Huset’s Speedway,” Huset’s Speedway CEO Tod Quiring said.

Huset’s Speedway has a well-established fan base, but Quiring is looking to attract a national audience.

“I thought it would be unique. We have a lot of experience in growing national brands in our other businesses and it’s worked out very well. We’re trying to make Huset’s a national brand versus just regional and I think we have a really good chance to get a lot of momentum going here,” Quiring said.

The Huset’s Speedway car will even have an opportunity to compete on its home track.

“They’ll get to see it three nights at Huset’s and three nights at Jackson,” Quiring said.

“I know Todd’s putting a lot of effort into The Showdown being a week long pretty much, so really looking forward to that and he’s got a lot of money on the line so it should be a great event,” Gravel said.

Prior to The Showdown this June, Quiring hopes to build Huset’s brand one dirt track at a time.

“What better way to market to the direct race fan, that’s your direct customer, than on a national sprint car,” Quiring said.

Huset’s Speedway opens the 2021 season on Mother’s Day, May 9th.