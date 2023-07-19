BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway is gearing up for another big week, hosting an event that originated in Nebraska.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is making its return to Huset’s Speedway for the Silver Dollar Nationals.

“Right in our immediate area there’s probably not a lot of Late Model fans but you go to the north, to the south, to the east, to the west, all over there’s a ton of Late Model fans,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The Silver Dollar Nationals is in its 13th year, but is a new addition to the Huset’s schedule following the closure of the I-80 Speedway in eastern Nebraska.

“We had them here last year, the Lucas Oil guys, and they put on one heck of a show and it was kind of a test to see how they would race on this track with the tight quarters and everything, but I think fans are going to see some really excellent racing. I mean, the best of the best in the Late Model world is all going to be here this week,” Johnson said.

“You can’t be the best until you can beat the best,” Watertown, South Dakota driver Curt Kranz said.

Kranz hasn’t raced at Huset’s since 2021, but the lure of the Silver Dollar Nationals brought him back to Brandon.

“We’ve been talking the last few years of going to I-80 and it just never worked out and once we heard it went to Huset’s we decided it was one of the first things that went right on our schedule that This is what we’re going to do,” Kranz said.

The winner of Saturday’s “A” Main will take home $53,000.

“If you’re over $50,000 to win, it’s a huge event for these guys and good money all the way down through the field as well,” Johnson said.

And fans from more than a dozen states are expected to attend.

“Our campground is pretty well sold out right now. We’ve got a few spots left as of this morning, but otherwise, we’ve got over 200 campers coming in from all over the upper Midwest,” Johnson said.

The Silver Dollar Nationals starts tonight and runs through Saturday at Huset’s Speedway.