BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Sprint car drivers are competing for one of the biggest cash prizes in the sport this week at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon.

A half-million dollars will be won and lost at the inaugural Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

“We’ve got the best of the best with the World of Outlaws and I think you’re going to see a lot of outside travelers come in from other series as well, and I think some of our local guys really have a shot,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

Huset’s is hosting four consecutive nights of racing, none bigger than Saturday’s finale, where one driver will walk away with $100,000.

“We’re trying to establish bigger events both here and at Jackson and that’s kind of our goal. This is one of the first steps in getting there,” Johnson said.

“There’s not many places we can go for four days and race for this kind of money. $100,000 to win on Saturday, that’s a lot of money,” Sprint car driver Brian Brown said.

A five-time track champion at Knoxville Raceway, Brian Brown is among the drivers chasing the third largest payout in sprint car racing.

“He doesn’t have to pay this kind of money. He could say I want to pay $20,000 to win, heck it pays $20,000 to win on Friday, so it’s awesome to be able to race for this kind of money for four straight days and looking forward to seeing this event grow into one of the biggest events throughout the year,” Brown said.

Wednesday’s race is a makeup from early June following the storm that tore the roof off the suites at Huset’s Speedway.

“The top level is going to be closed off for the rest of the year but we’ve been able to open up certain sections of the suites to allow people back in,” Johnson said. “We’ll tackle this more at the end of the season regarding our suite towers and get those replaced for next year but the time frame just doesn’t allow us to finish that work yet here this year,” Johnson added.

For now, the focus is on Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

The gates open at 4:00 p.m., with racing at 7:30 each night, Wednesday through Saturday.

