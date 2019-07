SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Efforts to sell Badlands Motor Speedway, formerly Husets, could be taking a new approach.

A website Chuck Brennen sent several people, including KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen, says they are working on a possible race for August. The post says the winner would walk away with ownership of the track.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more developments on this story.