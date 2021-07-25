Huset’s impact on and off the dirt track

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been more than a year since the sale of Huset’s Speedway in Brandon was finalized.

Huset’s Speedway hasn’t missed a beat in its first full season of racing since 2016.

“The on-track product has been phenomenal,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

Sunday’s races certainly lived up to the hype.

“That 410 feature, I mean the leaders take each other out battling for the lead and stuff like that is what fans come out to see,” Johnson said.

Fans aren’t just flocking to the track.

“Business is good,” 212 The Boiling Point Owner Kyle Thill said.

Kyle Thill is a race fan and owner of 212 The Boiling Point in Brandon.

“Afterwards we’re getting a lot of the drivers, a lot of the winning drivers. Jim Pruett, this last week, came in after he won and the whole place was cheering. He thought it was a pretty amazing event,” Thill said.

Thill says 212 isn’t the only local business benefiting from the return of racing.

“Every restaurant has a waiting list, to-go orders have been getting crazier and crazier, we’ve been at capacity every week since Huset’s has opened. I know that TailGators, the Mexican joint and the steakhouse have all been the same,” Thill said.

“They’ve seen the rewards of having us back racing on a weekly basis and some of the special events and I think they’ll continue to see that with some of the bigger special events we have coming up in September,” Johnson said.

Huset’s is also making a name for itself around the globe through its partnership with DIRTVision.

“Race fans around the country and around the entire world are watching us. Talk to people and hear comments from people from Australia that can now watch their favorites drivers,” Johnson said.

They’re tuning in Down Under… and just down the road.

“Huset’s in our backyard is great. As long as they’re open, we’re here to go racing,” Thill said.

Johnson says the new campground has been a huge success and that reservations are already being made for next year.

