BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Huset’s Hall of Fame Committee announced its Class of 2022 inductees Wednesday.

This year’s inductees are Steve Rubin, Jay Masur, Jon Barger, Cliff Koidal and Ron Fick.

According to the committee, Rubin owned Huset’s Speedway from 1988 to 2015 with his father Clarence and brother Greg.

Maur founded “MedStar Race Rescue,” a safety provider at Huset’s and many other tracks across the country.

Barger was a two-time Huset’s Speedway champion in 1984 and 1985, and Koidal was crowned champion in 199.

The committee says Fick was a competitor in the sprint car ranks beginning in 1989. Fick is also dedicated to restoring the past with vintage and restored race cars.

Huset’s Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place at the speedway on Sunday, July 17th with a social from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the track and induction at intermission of the races.