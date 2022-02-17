BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After sitting idle for the better part of three summers, Huset’s Speedway in Brandon found new ownership in 2020. Now, the track’s general manager is receiving national recognition for helping rebuild Huset’s brand.

The ARPY is an award Doug Johnson wasn’t expecting to win.

“To see some of the promoters that have won it in the past, you’ve got Roger Slack and Dan Robinson from Lucas Oil. I mean they’re the elite promoters in the country,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The Huset’s Speedway General Manager was named Dirt Track Promoter of the Year in the Northern Region at this week’s annual RPM Workshop in Florida, and he’s quick to share the credit.

“After one year out at Huset’s, it’s really a testament to the people we have working for us,” Johnson said.

“Last summer was probably a top-ten summer I’ve had out at the track in the 40+ years that I’ve worked out there,” Competition Director Tom Van Anne said.

Tom Van Anne is Huset’s Competition Director and a member of the track’s Hall of Fame. He has nothing but praise for Johnson.

“Things have changed over the years in everything, including racing, and he’s grown with the times, he’s adapted too, and puts on a great show,” Van Anne said.

The RPM Workshop attracts people from all forms of racing and is a lead up to NASCAR’s signature event, the Daytona 500.

“It’s a great way to network and exchange ideas and just find out what other people are doing,” Johnson said.

And Johnson is looking well beyond 2022.

“I’m already planning our 2023 season right now, that’s how far in advance I think you have to be thinking with all the sanctioning bodies and everything involved and pay-per-view and all that stuff,” Johnson said.

“You’re going to see more and more national coverage, I believe. We have international with DirtVision TV. People are watching this all over the world,” Van Anne said.

Meaning this may be the first of many awards for Huset’s Speedway.

Click HERE to view the 2022 schedule.