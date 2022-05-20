WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — All of the veterans on Midwest Honor Flight have their own unique stories.

Margie and Mario Mercado have been through a lot in their 48 years together.

“We lived in Germany for 28 years. We’ve both been active duty. We’ve both been civil service,” Veteran Margie Mercado said.

Now, the husband and wife who live in Brandon are sharing a new experience with each other: Midwest Honor Flight.

The two met in the military.

“She was my boss and I wanted to get promoted, so on a $10 bet I asked her to marry me. She was a nurse. Back then nurses wore white. She said, ‘I’m wearing white. Why not?'” Mario Mercado said.

Both served during the Vietnam War.

Mario also served during Desert Storm.

While Mario says Honor Flight is a great trip, it’s hard in some ways.

Some of his friends’ names are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“Panel two and panel 19,” Mario Mercado said.

But no matter how emotional this trip can be, these two are in it together.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for everybody to go on an Honor Flight,” Margie Mercado said.

It turns out they may not be done with it just yet.

The couple plans on volunteering for Midwest Honor Flight in the future.

On Saturday, KELOLAND News we’ll talk with the owner of the Sioux City Musketeers about how they helped make the trip possible.