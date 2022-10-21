HURON, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no shortage of Halloween spirit in a Huron yard on the south side of town.

From clowns to critters Dustin and Sabrina Banghart’s lawn is crawling with Halloween decorations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A more modest display first popped up in the couple’s yard four or five years ago in an attempt to attract trick-or-treaters.

“We kept buying a lot of candy and we didn’t get any trick-or-treaters, so we wanted more trick-or-treaters so we figured we’d decorate more to get more people to show up,” Homeowner Dustin Banghart said.

You could say the display of inflatables blew up over time.

Decorations at home in Huron

Huge Halloween display in Huron

Halloween home in Huron

Halloween decorations in Huron

Halloween display at Huron

“We put them up and three or four turned into 20 the next year then 50 then 100,” Dustin said.

There are nearly 140 Halloween inflatables in the Bangharts’ yard.

“It’s unbelievable. There’s just so much here you can hardly take it all in,” Michelle Kinney said as she viewed the display.

The bewitching sight brings plenty of cars creeping by and visitors strolling on the sidewalk.

“We’ll be sitting inside and all of a sudden we’ll hear, ‘Oooo, that’s cool. Ooooo, look at that one,’ from all the little kids and stuff. And even the adults sometimes are like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at that one,'” Homeowner Sabrina Banghart said.

Dustin says the collection of minions seems to be a favorite among spectators, but all the inflatables are catching Ramsey Ward’s eye.

She stopped by with her family.

Volk: What’s your favorite one?

Ward: All of them.

“I think it adds a lot of happiness. The smiles that you see on everybody’s faces…it’s really good to see,” Dustin said.

With over a week to go until Halloween, there’s still time to stop by the house and get wrapped up in the spirit of the season.

The couple says if you really want to see a festive display, check out their house around Christmas time.

They go all out with decorations.

The house is two blocks west of the McDonald’s in Huron.