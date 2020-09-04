Huron welcoming state fair visitors

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — People are flocking to Huron for the South Dakota State Fair.

The five-day event started Thursday and runs through Labor Day.

The fair is a part of life for the Moe family.

“Skip the fair? That’s like unreligious or something. I’m not sure,” Fair Visitor Becky Moe said.

On a typical year, you’d find the Brainerd family at the Minnesota State Fair exhibiting livestock.

Instead Steve and Becky Moe and their daughter Athena, who’s an SDSU student, were in Huron Friday.

“There aren’t any state fairs in Minnesota this year, so we had to check it out,” Becky Moe said.

“I really enjoyed the atmosphere here. I really think there’s a lot of great people and all of the stands have been, like they’re really good stuff to look at. And I enjoy going through the barns and looking at all the livestock,” Fair Visitor Athena Moe said.

Related Content South Dakota State Fair is selling entrance passes in advance

It’s the family’s first time coming to the South Dakota State Fair.

“People are just looking for a reason to get out and spend time with family and friends and make new friends and the fair is the perfect venue for that,” South Dakota State Fair Manager Peggy Besch said.

While State Fair Manager Peggy Besch says attendance is expected to be down this year, she was pleasantly surprised on opening day.

“I really think we’re going to see our numbers increase,” Besch said.

While the state fair outing looks a little different this year for the Moe family, their longstanding tradition continues.

“We’re super happy to be here, to just be experiencing a fair,” Becky Moe said.

Friday night’s grandstand entertainment is bull riding.

Click here to find out what else is happening at the fair this year.