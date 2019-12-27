Huron police say 2 shooting suspects are armed and dangerous

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Huron Police have released information for two additional suspects in a Dec. 20 shooting that involved a Huron Police Department patrol car.

Police said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach them.

Police are searching for Pan Toe Gaw, 17, who police said will be charged as an adult for first degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault on a law enforcement with a firearm. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Pan Toe Gaw



The second suspect is Keh Wah, 27, police said. An arrest warrant for accessory to aggravate assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm has been issued for Wah.

Keh Wah

Gaw has connections to Huron and Aberdeen, South Dakota, as well as the Clarksville, Arkansa area.

Wah has family in Huron.

Contact the Huron Police Department at 605-353-8550 or 911 with any information.

A juvenile male driver and Chit Koko, 22, have already been arrested in the incident.

On Dec. 20, a suspect in a white sports utility vehicle fired a handgun and struck a Huron police car.