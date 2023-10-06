SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Attorney General says three law enforcement officers in Huron were justified in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Investigators say on September 7th, the officers responded to reports of Brian Geeson threatening to shoot himself.

Law enforcement told Geeson to drop his gun.

Authorities say Geeson pointed the firearm at the officers — that’s when the officers opened fire.

Geeson was treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

Test results indicated that both alcohol and THC were found in Geeson’s system.