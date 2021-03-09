Huron mayor gives update on COVID-19 fight

March 10 marks one year since the first COVID-19 cases were announced in South Dakota.

While the effects of the pandemic would eventually be felt across South Dakota, Beadle County became a hotspot early on and suffered some of the earliest COVID deaths in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state health department has confirmed more than 2,800 cases in Beadle County.

39 people who had COVID-19 have died.

Huron Mayor Gary Harrington says Beadle County seeing a slight surge in coronavirus cases right now.

“Just since the first of March we’ve gone up 72 cases and that’s because there’s been some outdoor activities across the state that some of our people went to and they came back with some of the viruses,” Huron Mayor Gary Harrington said.

Still, he says they’re in a good place.

According to the state health department, more than 3,500 people in Beadle County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s amazing. You walk down the street and you talk to people and there are so many people that have had shots, you know, ‘I’ve had my shot,’ and everybody’s excited about that so that’s a change, that’s good for us,” Harrington said.

But he says they must stay on pace, which includes more people getting their vaccines as well as people continuing to wear masks.

“We’re far from being out of this situation for sure, we understand that, but we are looking ahead at opening our pool and stuff like that, which we didn’t have open last year, stuff like that, so we are looking towards the future, but we’re not jumping into it saying, ‘We’re all done,’ because we’re not all done,” Harrington said.