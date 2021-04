SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Patrick Red Legs, 27, pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Red Legs, of Huron, was indicted on March 9 and pleaded not guilty on March 29.

The indictment alleges that on numerous times between May 31, 2020, and Sept. 16, 2020, Red Legs failed to register as a sex offender as required by law.

The maximum penalty includes up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,00 fine.