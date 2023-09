MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash west of Madison on Saturday, September 2nd has been identified.

At about 1:25 a.m., a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 81. A Ford F-250 was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 81. The Cruze entered the oncoming lane and collided with the F-250.

The driver of the Cruze, 83-year-old Dwight Hale, of Huron, died at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.