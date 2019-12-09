Huron man attacks police with hammer, arrested with 5.75 ounces of meth

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — A Huron man is facing multiple charges after threatening police with a hammer before being arrested with meth early Monday morning.

According to the Huron Police Department, a security company contacted police about a suspicious man at the Tamarac Apartment Complex. Responding officers encountered the man who called himself falsely as Gary.

The suspect pulled out a hammer from his coat and a brief scuffle ended with police using a taser on the man to gain control. The man has been identified as Eric Virrueta.

After police arrested Virrueta, they found a plastic bag with 5.75 ounces of meth, several syringes and a digital scale.