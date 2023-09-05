HURON, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about a deadly business fire in Huron.

Firefighters from a handful of communities were battling a fire at Hurd Alignment on Old Highway 14 on the west side of town.

The fire killed 48-year-old Josh Kogel.

He was the fire chief of Cavour and is remembered as a generous and hard-working man who loved what he did.

Officials tell us he had a heart attack while fighting the fire and died in the hospital.

Crews battled the fire for four and a half hours.

With tires and car parts in the shop, the fire burned hot.

Crews were also dealing with 100-degree heat and strong winds.

The business appears to be a total loss.